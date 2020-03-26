Priesmeyer, Mary Hope (nee Harrison) was born on Dec. 25, 1926 and passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born in Mexico, Missouri to Mary Louise and Grover Franklin Harrison. She was the beloved sister to Robert, Marie, Donald and Joanne, all of whom predeceased her.
Hope was united in marriage to HC Jack Priesmeyer Jr. on June 28, 1952.
She was dear mother to Scott (Karen) of Broomfield, Colorado, Thomas of St. Louis, Missouri, Susan of St. Louis, and Sally Bowman (Brian) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; dear step-mother to HC Jack III (Jennifer) of St. Louis, and the late Joseph Priesmeyer (Marydeth) of Columbia, Missouri; dear Grammy Hope to Joseph, Scott, Shawn, Molly and the late Amy, Harrison and Matthew Priesmeyer, Eric and Amy Bowman; and great-grandmother of six.
Hope ventured out of the small town of Mexico at a young age to become an airline stewardess for National Airlines, flying coast to coast.
She was in real estate for many years and was an active volunteer with the Chaminade Mother’s Club and Home Tour. In later years she enjoyed volunteering with the women of Mary Queen of Peace Peregrine Society.
Hope was a longtime Kirkwood resident. She lived a full and wonderful life and was happiest being surrounded by her family.
Private family service through Bopp Chapel and burial in St. Paul Churchyard.
A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Donations can be made to the St. Louis Peregrine Society, 2343 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63139.