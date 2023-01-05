Neill, Mary Helen, was born May 3, 1948, and passed away Dec. 29, 2022, after a courageous two year battle with cancer.
She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Ursuline Academy High School in Springfield, Illinois. At the age of 18 she entered the Ursuline Convent and was a member of the community for the next 23 years. While there, she taught at Ursuline Academy in Springfield, Illinois, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and earned her master’s degree from the University of Montana.
She left the convent and began teaching history at Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1989. She taught the history of every continent, but her favorites were American history, Russian history, and eastern cultures. She loved to travel and traveled extensively, taking students on school trips to Europe and Russia. She was a beloved teacher and was devoted to her students. She retired from teaching in 2018 and enjoyed reading, genealogy and spending time with her family, who adored her.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Neill; her sister, Kathleen (Bill) Ames; her dear friend, Alice Turk; her nieces and nephew, Terry (Janet) Neill, Karen (Peter) McMahon, Jennifer (Brian) Selby, Rebecca (Matthew) Wetherell, Sara (Ron) Lindstrom, Matthew (Kirstie) Ames, and Robyne Ames Dubberly; and their children and grandchildren.
She was very grateful for the warm and loving care she received at St. Mary’s Hospital and Rehabilitation. She is indebted to her family and to her dear friend Alice for all of their love, support and care during her illness.
A memorial service was held on Jan. 2 at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Defenders of Wildlife — www.defenders.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.