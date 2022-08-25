Dooley, Mary Harriet Wienke, was born June 16, 1939, to Eugene and Harriet Wienke.
After spending her youth in St. Louis City and graduating from City House, Harriet graduated with her nursing degree from St. Louis University. Shortly thereafter, she became wife to the late great Alexander G. Dooley, owner of Dooley’s Ltd restaurant.
Harriet was an avid tennis player, winning multiple city championships in her youth. In her adult life, she was a devoted steward of the Catholic Church, volunteering countless hours to the Little Sisters of the Poor and to Holy Redeemer, her parish for over 50 years. After a long illness, on Aug. 22, 2022, Harriet went back to her father in heaven.
She was the loving mother of eight: Alexander J; Timothy; Patrick (Dana); Harriet “Dede” Noldge (Randall); Sean; Kevin (Avril); Brian; and Colin (Adah). She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Eugene; Elizabeth; Peter; Paul; Barbara; Carolyn; and Mark. She was grandmother to Aidan, Kaelin, Quinton, Gabriel, James, Lauren, Daniel and Morgan Dooley.
A celebration of life will be held at Holy Redeemer on Monday, Aug. 29, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and Mass following.
Mom, may you find the lushest green grass tennis courts and never have to iron another school shirt again.