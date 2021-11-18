Langenbacher, Mary Frances (née Whitaker), 78, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was born May 7, 1943, in Bethany, Missouri, to Fred Duane and Mary Irene Whitaker. Mary is survived by her loving husband, William B. Langenbacher, whom she married Dec. 30, 1967. She is also survived by her dear daughters, Julie May Stappenbeck (Thad) and Brenda Marie Sperry (Doug); five beloved grandchildren, Will Stappenbeck, Abby Sperry, Andy Stappenbeck, Sam Sperry, and Leah Sperry; sister, Anna May Creech; brother-in-law, Eugene A. Creech; nieces, Diana May Bond (Jonathan) and Sylvia Jane Taylor (Dale), and their children, Josh and Melanie Bond, and Alex, Austin, and Aaron Taylor. Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Susan Jane Langenbacher.
Mary grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and attended University Lab School and University High School. She attended the University of Missouri and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with an accounting major. She owned and operated a tax preparation business for many years. Mary was a talented musician and was her church’s pianist and organist from the age of 11 until her early 20’s when she moved to St. Louis.
Mary was a generous and caring person, spending countless hours volunteering with children and serving her family, neighbors, and many others during her lifetime. Mary was a dear friend and relative to many, but has now gone to be with our wonderful God and our Savior Jesus Christ. Thanks to all who helped her in her journey through life.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon-3 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. More information at www.boppchapel.com. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri 63122, or www.kirkwoodumc.org.