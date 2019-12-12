Lerch, Mary Florence (nee Collins) died Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by three generations of adoring family — her youngest daughter Joan, her grandson Brian Collins, and her greatgrandaughter Emma, who had arrived the day before to celebrate her milestone birthday. She was aware of their presence and their encouragement, and in a perfect example of her Irish determination and style, she passed away peacefully on the day she turned 100 years old.
She was the sixth of eight children and is survived by her beloved baby sister, Mary Ann (Beverly) O’Neill. In 1942 she married the love of her life, Walter A. Lerch, and they raised their family in Webster Groves. Florence’s legendary sense of humor will be her most enduring legacy, along with her loving and compassionate spirit.
In addition to her sister, she is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A private burial was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Foundation for Fighting Blindness is welcomed.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Florence’s extraordinary life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.