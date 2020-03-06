While known as an artist whose whimsical illustrations have graced millions of books, cards, calendars and more, Mary Engelbreit’s contributions to bettering the lives of those around her was the virtue most clearly drawn by those who spoke of her on Feb. 28.
More than 100 people celebrated Engelbreit as the Webster Groves Arts Commission honored her with its 2019 Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award at the city’s recreation complex.
Though she’s now a resident of Ladue, Engebreit, 67, lived in Webster Groves for many years.
Arts Commission member Patrick Murphy said the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award was established in 2007 to recognize outstanding residents of Webster Groves for their contribution and excellence in the arts. Joneal Joplin received the award for 2018.
“It’s a great way to honor the many people of Webster Groves who have made invaluable contributions to the arts. We’re blessed as a community to have so many talented artists whose wealth of talent we can acknowledge and who are known not just here but in the entire region,” Murphy said.
Engelbreit was born in the city of St. Louis and has been an artist for 45 years. Her first job was at an art supply store, followed by work at a small advertising agency. She said those early jobs provided “an amazing art education that I don’t think I would have gotten at college.”
In 1977, she took her portfolio to a few well-known publishing houses in New York. It was suggested by one art director that she try her hand illustrating greeting cards. Engelbreit seized the advice and quickly found single-frame illustrations for greeting cards were ideal for her style and sense of humor.
As her card line grew in size and popularity, it drew attention from other companies anxious to license her artwork on calendars, T-shirts, mugs, gift books, rubber stamps, ceramic figurines and fabric — a list that has grown to include nearly 6,500 products over the years with more than $1 billion in lifetime retail sales.
She also was editor of the creative lifestyle magazine Mary Engelbreit’s Home Companion for 11 years starting in 1996.
Engelbreit is one of a select few artists with three New York Times children’s best sellers for her illustrations. She has a line of blank cards, boxed cards, coloring books and more, all licensed products available for purchase at her online store.
“It’s wonderful to get this award. It’s nice to be recognized for what I’ve done all my life,” she said. “I love the act of drawing. It’s nice to be able to do it every day.”
Many in the audience said they had followed Engelbreit’s career for years. Maura Nagle, a resident of Shrewsbury, said she has loved Engelbreit’s artwork for a long time.
“Her work is more than cute, it’s evocative of the values I believe in. Her themes are unique, about creating better things for everybody in the world,” Nagle said.
Vincent Flewellen
Among the three speakers at the event was Vincent Flewellen, chief diversity officer for Webster University. He met Engelbreit in the 1990’s when the artist’s family lived in Webster Groves. Engelbreit’s sons, Will Delano and the late Evan Delano, were students at New City School, where Flewellen was a substitute teacher and after-school counselor.
After Engelbreit’s family moved to Clayton, Flewellen became a caregiver for the two boys and lived on a part of their property. An African American, Flewellen recalled an incident when he was pulled over by police who asked what he was doing in Clayton’s tony Brentmoor Park neighborhood.
“Mary and Phil were not pleased at that. They demanded the police take accountability for their actions and chose to use their voice to advocate on my behalf,” he said.
Flewellen said Engelbreit has used her platform as an artist to repeatedly stand up for people who are marginalized or mistreated.
After Michael Brown Jr. was killed in 2014 in Ferguson, Engelbreit “put her business on the line, challenging those who followed her as an artist.” She created a “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” drawing.
“She lost thousands of fans and dollars but she told me, ‘I have a platform and I’m going to use it to take a stand and speak out,’” Flewellen said. “She consistently speaks her mind. She’s a model for girls looking for role models.”
Karen Foss
Engelbreit’s long-time friend is retired KSDK TV anchor Karen Foss. Foss thanked the arts commission for establishing the award, adding “it is clear that this community has nurtured many of the region’s best.”
Foss said Engelbreit’s work expresses the essence of the best of Webster Groves.
“In Mary’s drawings, we see charming, eclectic homes, filled with busy families just like we see in Webster Groves neighborhoods. Her work always captures the best of us as well as our aspirations, celebrating the values of family, friendship and caring communities,” Foss said.
Foss said she first encountered Engelbreit’s work on display in 1979 at Left Bank Books in the Central West End.
“Beyond the exquisite images you will often find well thought out philosophy, inspiration or, sometimes, the tiniest bit of, dare we say it, sarcasm,” Foss said.
One drawing, “Let’s Make Up,” especially charmed Foss for its artistry and play on words.
“It depicted a young woman at her dressing table with perfumes and powders in front of her,” Foss said. “On closer inspection, the girl has a big tear running down her cheek and clearly a broken heart.”
Foss eventually acquired the drawing years later, along with many other pieces of Engelbreit’s works.
“‘Let’s Make Up’ has accompanied me through more than a dozen house moves. Today, at my home in Santa Fe, you’ll find numerous pieces of Mary’s art, but ‘Let’s Make Up’ remains my very favorite. It hangs where I see it many times every day,” Foss said.
John Carney
John Carney, a talk show host on KTRS-550 AM radio, said he almost went into the world of creating greeting cards due to Engelbreit’s encouragement. He called Engelbreit a long-time friend.
“She was a giant inspiration to me,” he said, adding that her “reputation of cuteness” was outshone by her need to right a social injustice.
“Her ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ drawing raised more than $40,000 for the Michael Brown Jr. memorial fund. Her gift to us is how she has led her life and raised her family and chose to stay here. She’s a creative force in our midst.”
During her remarks, Engelbreit recognized family members who had encouraged her over the years, including parents Bob and Mary Engelbreit, “whose house was full of art supplies and got me my first electric art table.” She also acknowledged her husband of 42 years, Philip Delano, sons Will Delano and the late Evan Delano, and daughter Mikayla Delano.
“It’s great to have people egg you on to success,” Engelbreit said. She said upcoming projects include her illustrated “The Night Before Christmas” book set to be out in 2021.