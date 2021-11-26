Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, presents “Mary Engelbreit: Then and Now,” an exhibit spanning the years of Mary Engelbreit’s art creations.
Now through Dec. 31, explore Engelbreit’s earlier works released from her family’s personal collection, drawings for calendar pages, newer works from her recent exploration of acrylic painting and images she drew for herself during pandemic lockdown.
Green Door Art Gallery’s 35 resident artists will also be exhibiting and selling artwork including fused glass, mosaics, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, collage, mixed media, wood, pottery, textile art, jewelry and more.
Green Door Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 314-202-4071 or visit www.greendoorartgallery.com