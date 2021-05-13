Brucker, Mary Ellen. Mary Ellen (Mellon) was born in Seattle, Washington, moving with her family to the Philippines in 1928. The family moved in 1938, settling in Mill Valley, California. Mary Ellen attended Stanford University (‘47), where she was an editor of the Stanford Daily.
After college, Mary Ellen moved east, first working for a newspaper in Stamford, Connecticut, before taking a position with for Voice of America in New York and Washington, D.C., writing for the Korean, Hungarian and Chinese news services. On a trip to Europe in 1959, she met Eugene (Gene) E. Brucker of St. Louis; they married the same year, settling in Webster Groves.
Mary Ellen worked for Gary Ferguson Public Relations and for the Webster Groves School District, putting out the Our Schools publication. Accomplished amateur photographers and avid travelers, she and Gene visited countries all over the world, including Thailand, China, Libya, Cameroon, India and most every country in Europe.
Mellon was active in the St. Louis Camera Club, Alpha Phi, and Women in Communications, and was a long-time board member for Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital. Nationally, she was a prominent member of the Photographic Society of America, winning with Gene the national travelogue competition twice. She served as the public relations vice president, earned the title Fellow of PSA and in 2015 she received PSA’s honor, HonPSA. She was a regular at her Stanford class and Daily reunions.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene; sisters Elizabeth and Ann; brother Richard; and step-brother Richard Ballinger.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Ann Brucker of Ottawa, Canada; and her son E. Edward Brucker III, daughter-in-law Joyce Brucker, grandson Milo Brucker, and granddaughter Melanie Brucker, all of St. Louis. Because of COVID, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Ranken Jordan: www.rankenjordan.org/give.