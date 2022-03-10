Dukes, Mary Elizabeth, was born Nov. 28, 1921, to Grace and T.W. Kirk in University City. She and her husband Garland moved to Glendale, Missouri, in the 1950s. They relocated to Friendship Village in 2004. She outlived her husband and recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She died in her sleep on March 2, 2022. On March 19 at 2 p.m., there will be a Memorial Service at Webster Hills Methodist Church at 698 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 63119. Instead of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the church in her honor.