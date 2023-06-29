Strecker, Mary “Elaine,” 90, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home in Webster Groves, Missouri. Mary “Elaine” was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Ontario, Canada, to John and Norma (nee Watson) Maynard.
She is survived by her children, William Strecker of Webster Groves, and Carol Strecker of Fayette, Maine.
Elaine was a gifted artist. She drew and painted in a variety of mediums including watercolor and oil. She has a member of the St. Louis Artists Guild for many years. Her artistic sensibility spilled over into everything she did from drawing and painting to decorating the house for the holidays – especially Christmas.
Elaine was active in the United Methodist Church; first at Grace United Methodist and later at Kirkwood United Methodist. She participated in several Urban Ministry programs and was a passionate advocate for social justice.
Elaine loved music. She especially loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She was always interested in psychology. She developed an interest in the body/mind connection and the healing arts. She graduated from Webster University at the age of 50 with a BA in art and psychology.
Elaine will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.