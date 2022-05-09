Mary E. Biggs, MBA, started selling group health benefits in 1991 along with financial services. Since then, her business has expanded over the years to include self-fund plans and medicare supplemental insurance as well.
Biggs Benefit & Insurance Consulting is your local source for insurance sales and services, with a specific focus on senior sales related to Medicare. Formerly in Webster Groves, the business has since relocated to Sunset Hills.
“Insurance is an important product to sell because of the incredible protection it provides to millions of people for thousands of circumstances,” said Biggs. “Many people do not appreciate it until they have a claim and then realize the benefit of its payout.”
Biggs Benefit aims to help business clients with their health and welfare benefit programs in a variety of categories including dental and vision plans; disability and life plans; cafeteria plans; claims resolution assistance; group life and health insurance; tax qualified plans; and third party administrators. The company also offers human resource specialists in conjunction with Sonus Benefits Group on the topics of benefit surveys; educational meetings; employee assistance with compliance; legislative updates; and third party administration support.
Biggs’ son, Douglas Biggs, whose primary focus is law, also helps out with group insurance, while Biggs is now focusing on helping seniors. If you are turning 65 in the next 6 months, now is the time to call her!
Biggs said she gains enormous satisfaction from helping families get the insurance coverage they need. She cherishes the business-client relationships she has nourished over the last 30 years.
“I provide creative solutions to their insurance needs and I do it with a smile!” said Biggs. “They appreciate my honesty and tenacity in finding them the solutions that best fit their needs.”
Visit Mary E. Biggs, Inc. at 3828 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Suite 116, call 314-270-3056, or visit www.mebinc.net for more information.
3828 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Suite 116 • 314-270-3056