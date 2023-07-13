Weir, Mary Christine “Christy” (nee Hanson), age 72, a native of Webster Groves and a longtime resident of Kirkwood, passed away July 1, 2023, after complications from heart surgery.
Christy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Terrence “Terry” Weir of Kirkwood; her daughter, Jenny Weir of Kirkwood; her son, Terrance “Weezer” (Emma) Weir of St. Louis; her sister, Judy Hanson (Scott) Guerrero of Webster Groves; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances “Francie” W. Hanson and Kenneth O. Hanson.
Christy was a warm-hearted woman with a beautiful smile, and her children say she was “a second mother” to many individuals. She also was “a lover of and savior to countless dogs and stray cats.” An accomplished basket weaver and seamstress, Christy enjoyed salvaging found objects and making them useful and beautiful.
Born July 27, 1950, Christy graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1968 and from the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1972. At one time a real estate agent, for the past 23 years she worked as a paraprofessional for the Special School District, serving proudly at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves. Her colleagues there say Christy truly loved her job and will be remembered for “her patience with even the most troubled children.” For years, she made Halloween costumes for students at Bristol who didn’t have one.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to Stray Rescue of St. Louis (www.strayrescue.org); or Sweet Celebrations (sweet-celebrations.org), a nonprofit organization that provides personalized birthday celebrations for children and teens experiencing homelessness.
Friends are invited to gather with Christy’s family from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 22 in the rotunda of Wehrli Chapel at Eden Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave., in Webster Groves. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. in Wehrli Chapel, followed by a reception until 6:30 p.m. in Eden’s Schroer Commons.