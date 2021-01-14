Breight, Mary Catherine (nee Maurer), was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Breight; dear mother of Edward (Debbie) Breight, Jr., Stephen (Lisa) Breight and Alan (Donna) Breight; loving grandmother of Susan Thompson, Dan Breight, Mary (Nathaniel Fritz) Breight, Michael (Heather) Breight and Katie (John) Tramdachs; dear great-grandmother of Ethan and Ava Thompson and Zaine Birnie; sister of the late Robert and William Maurer; sister-in-law of Judy Maurer; our dear aunt and friend to many.
Mary volunteered at a soup kitchen run by the Little Sisters of the Poor at the Mary Queen of Peace school cafeteria while her children were students there. She sang in the Mary Queen of Peace choir for many years. She was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Society and enjoyed having season tickets to the Loretto-Hilton Theater. She volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital and was a longtime member of the Hill Drive Book Club. She was an avid tennis and bridge player. She also worked as a part-time sales associate at Dillards.
Funeral Mass was held at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.