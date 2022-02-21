Mary Bufe, you outdid yourself in your WKT column, “The History You Remember” in the Feb. 11 issue.
Such truths learned in your grade school text book and high school German class about “the Gerry-Mander,” Jim Crow and the Holocaust came through to you in American schools. (Public or private? I don’t know.)
Well done in expressing that we do learn best from things that shake us, like the truths in our history. Let our students continue to be read on — and be taught on — the truth.
Jean Ann Funk
Oakland