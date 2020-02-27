Boulware, Mary (nee Campos) passed into the Lord’s loving arms on Tuesday, Feb. 18. She was the devoted wife of Robert Boulware; nurturing mother of Paul (Melodie) Boulware and Roberta (Frank) Peirick; loving grandmother of Sarah Peirick, Teddy Peirick and Madalynn Boulware; and dear sister of Emilio Campos, Richard Delgado, Rita Delgado, Al Delgado and Linda Delgado.
Funeral Services will be held on Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Greater Church General Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.