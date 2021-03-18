Smith, Mary Beth (nee English), age 78, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Mary Beth was the beloved wife of Edward W. Smith for 55 years; proud mother of five children, Anne Marie Schweiss (Robert), David Patrick (Thuy), Stephen Michael (Cathy), Thomas Andrew (Melissa) and the late Edward Jordan; dear grandmother of Benjamin, Timothy, Emily, John, Cameron, Katie, Cooper, Riley, Reagan, McKinley and Olivia; beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Anna English; dear sister of the late Jeanette Linck, of Ravenna, Michigan, and Thomas English, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 16, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Avenue in Webster Groves. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Visitation Academy or the Catholic Student Center at Washington University. Courtesy of Bopp Chapel.