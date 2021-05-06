Heininger, Mary B. (nee Weir), 96, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Edward K. Heininger; loving mother of Marsha (Carl) Ramey, Margot (Bob) Olsen, Jim (Leeann) Heininger, and the late Mark Heininger; dear mother-in-law of Jenny Seydel; dear grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one; dear sister of the late Marjorie Hunold, James H. Weir, and Robert Weir.
Services: a Family Service is being planned for a later date in Algonquin, Illinois. Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Global Ministries: Controller, 700 Prospect Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115; or Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 826 Union Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.