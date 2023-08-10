Raitzsch, Martin. He was the loving husband to Shirley Raitzsch. They celebrated 20 years of marriage in June.
Martin was born on July 7, 1943, in Altenberg, Germany, the son of Wilhelm H. and Kaethe Luise (Patzer) Raitzsch.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Gremillion); step-daughter Cindy Geiss-Arrow in St. Louis; sister, Stefanie Seidler; children Ulrich, Michael, Christine, Dagmar and Viviane; grandchildren Kjell, Kian and Nils; niece, Stefanie Winges; and grandnephew, Christian, all of Germany.
Martin was born in Germany during World War II, moved to Berlin as a child, and lived in Stuttgart for much of his adult life. Martin served Germany for many years in the Bundeswehr military, training and working in various countries during his service. He was also an emergency responder, businessman and teacher for over 30 years. Martin taught history, German and religion and coached many sports in Germany. He was loved by his students.
In 2002, he met Shirley, and they married in Haarlem, Netherlands, in 2003. They moved to the U.S. in late 2003, both continuing to teach, working in San Francisco, Miami and Detroit before coming to St. Louis in 2008 to retire near Shirley’s family.
In retirement, Martin volunteered at Concordia Historical Institute, guiding many tours through the museum; and recently at Ulysses S. Grant’s White Haven NHS, as a volunteer ranger.
On Feb. 19, 2016, Martin proudly became a U.S. citizen.
Martin spent his life in service to others, giving and teaching. He was a lover of nature, birds, golf, swimming, reading, and travel. He loved road trips and seeing the U.S. by car.
His positive attitude and generous nature made him a beloved teacher and friend to many. Martin will be so greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, 63122, with reception after.