The 25th annual Community Celebration of the Life and Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Sunday, Jan. 19, in Webster Groves. The celebration included a march, community dinner, readings, poetry, musical performances, presentation of awards and an inspirational program at Steger/Givens School.
Webster University Conservatory for Theatre Arts students Tony Merritt II and Amara Webb sing “The Color Purple” and a traditional spiritual during the program held in the auditorium at Steger/Givens School.
Rev. Eric Hayes of Old Community Baptist Church gives the invocation.
Students are presented with the Ras Jones Honorary Awards. Left to right are: Eighth grader Lauren Knapp; fourth grader Elena Oliveira; third graders Delaney Allan, Lainey Yust and Samantha Wade; and second graders Hadley Mayer and Amelia Wenger. The awards honor the memory of Ras Jones, a local civil rights activist who collapsed during the 1998 community celebration of Dr. King and died shortly afterward.