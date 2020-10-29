Smith, Martha (nee Gasbarre), age 93, passed away peacefully at Bethesda Dilworth on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born March 1, 1927, in Pennsylvania, Martha married William R. Smith (deceased) in 1947. She was the loving mother of Julia Ann Smith, Donald (Debra) William Smith and Lynne Marie (Gary) Lang; dear grandmother; great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a real estate agent for 20+ years with Gundaker and Prudential Select.
Martha will be remembered for her sensational cooking, impeccable cleanliness and organization and uncompromising thrift. She was a fierce competitor in Rummikub, dominos and bridge, and a member of St. Catherine Laboure Parish until moving to Our Lady of Life in 2007.
Catholic Mass celebrating her life will be live-streamed on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. from St. Peter Kirkwood, 243 W Argonne in St. Louis. Visit stpeterkirkwood.org.