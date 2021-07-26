Looking for Home Care? Martha’s Hands provides exceptional care through the Compassion and Excellence principles by their founder, Eileen Hedrick.
Compassion: The Sisters of Mercy instilled a compassion in Eileen during her nursing training. These early teachings inspired Eileen to base Martha’s Hands on the mission statement, “Love through Service.”
Excellence: Professional care begins with Nurse Care Managers. This team of nurses partners with clients and their families to ensure the highest quality of care. With over 150 years experience, they are available to our clients 24/7.
Martha’s Hands regularly attracts caring individuals willing to serve the needs of the elderly. They provide training and match a caregiver’s skills with the client’s needs. Their Nurse Care Manager introduces the new caregiver to their client, ensuring everyone feel comfortable.
Martha’s Hands is actively involved with the Home Care Association of America, Missouri Alliance for Home Care, Aging Life Care Association, Alzheimer’s Association and the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce.
Since 1997, Martha’s Hands has provided over five million hours of service. Eileen’s daughter, Denise Hedrick Huber, co-owns Martha’s Hands and is continuing Eileen’s original mission of “Love through Service.”
www.marthashands.com • 314-965-4350