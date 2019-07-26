Does an elder family member need help to stay in their home? Place your trust in Martha’s Hands. Their Nurse Care Manager will visit with you to customize your care.
Eileen Hedrick founded Martha’s Hands on a mission of “Love through Service”. While a nursing student, Eileen was taught by the Sisters of Mercy, emphasizing total wellness. Eileen applied this mission in her nursing career and eventually to Martha’s Hands.
In addition, her mission-based approach, Martha’s Hands employs an unique Nurse Care Manager approach. All clients receive an initial assessment, care plan development and 24/7 care oversight by a Registered Nurse. Martha’s Hands team has over 250 years of experience.
They regularly attract compassionate individuals willing to serve the needs of the elderly. Martha’s Hands provides training and matches a caregiver’s skills with the client’s needs. Their Nurse Care Manager introduces the new caregiver to their client, and reviews the care plan to make everyone feel comfortable.
Affording care can be a concern. Martha’s Hands can assist clients in discovering potential funding sources and care options.
Martha’s Hands is actively involved with the Home Care Association of America, Missouri Alliance for Home Care, Alzheimer’s Association and the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce.
Eileen’s daughter, Denise Hedrick Huber, co-owns Martha’s Hands and has become more involved in running the business, continuing Eileen’s original mission of “Love through Service.”
Martha's Hands
www.marthashands.com • 314-965-4350