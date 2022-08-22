Does an elder family member need help to stay in their home? Place your trust in Martha’s Hands. Their Nurse Care Manager will visit with you to customize your care.
Eileen Hedrick founded Martha’s Hands on a mission of “Love through Service”. While a nursing student, Eileen was taught by the Sisters of Mercy, emphasizing health of body, mind and spirit. Eileen applied this mission in her nursing career and eventually to Martha’s Hands Home Care Services.
Complementing her mission-based approach, Martha’s Hands employs an unique Nurse Care Manager model. All clients receive an initial assessment, care plan development and 24/7 care oversight by a Registered Nurse. Martha’s Hands has 15 members of their Care Supervisory Team with over 250 years of experience.
Their mission focus attracts compassionate individuals willing to serve the needs of the elderly. Martha’s Hands provides training and matches a caregiver’s skills with the client’s needs. Their Nurse Care Manager introduces the new caregiver to their client, and reviews the care plan to make everyone feel comfortable.
Experience is important. Martha’s Hands has provided over six million hours of care since 1997.
To further meet the needs of their clients, Martha’s Hands offers additional services in their clients’ homes, such as mobile dentistry, nurse care management, and physical wellness.
Eileen’s daughter, Denise Hedrick Huber, co-owns Martha’s Hands and helps lead the team of dedicated professionals in running the business, continuing Eileen’s original mission of “Love through Service.”
314-965-4350 | www.marthashands.com