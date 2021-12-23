A Kirkwood woman and former police officer was killed last week after her car ran off the road on West Adams Avenue near Ballas Road.
Martha Colette Wainwright, 49, died following the Dec. 15 crash. The accident happened just after 9 p.m. when Wainwright, who was westbound on West Adams Avenue, attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report goes on to say that Wainwright then swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, traveled off the road and struck a tree before her vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.
Wainwright, who went by Colette to her family and friends, had several passions and multiple talents. The wife and mother of three had a culinary degree, but then pursued her lifelong dream to work in law enforcement.
She completed the St. Louis Police Academy, and served as a police officer for the Webster Groves Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department. Wainwright was employed with the Webster Groves Police Department from March 2010 to September 2011, according to Andy Miller with the Webster Groves Police Department.
Wainwright was a pre-Olympian gymnast as a child, and her love for athletics stayed with her throughout her life. In addition to working as a personal trainer, she completed a series of ultra-marathons, extreme sports events and outdoor adventures. She also enjoyed playing the drums, acting and painting.
Her family said she will be remembered for her kindness and her zest for life. For more information, see her obituary here.