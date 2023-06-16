Marsha Lee Millan Jun 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Millan, Marsha Lee, died Dec. 22, 2022. Webster Groves High School class of 1964. Graveside service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart, Webster Groves, MO 63119, on June 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest Edition e-Edition Webster-Kirkwood Times Jun 12, 2023 Garage Sales KIRKWOOD (63122), 1006 LAUREL BEND COURT, Saturday 6/17, 8-3:30. ESTATE SALE! A little bit of everything! Save KIRKWOOD, 545 NORTH WOODLAWN AVE., 6/15, 6/16, 6/17, 8-3. FAMILY ESTATE SALE! Lots of furniture, kitchen items, tools, home decor, crystal, silver. This one will be a GREAT one! NO EARLY BIRDS! Save N&M ESTATE SALES. St. Louis' premier estate sale company! We do free consultations, organize content, arrange disposal to make your sale stress-free and successful. Insured. 314-578-3795. www.nmestatesales.com Save TOWN AND COUNTRY , 101 HAWTHORNE ESTATE, 6/17, 8-1. Gracie Blues 12th annual upscale tag sale. No early birds! Save WEBSTER , 420 EAST JACKSON, 6/17, 8-12. Sale to Benefit St. Jude Hospital! Cardinals Items! Clothing, Books, Housewares! Something for Everyone! Save 314-647-1049. BUYING ONE GOOD PIECE TO ENTIRE ESTATES . From antiques to mid-century and everything in between. Call for a no obligation offer. TIN ROOF ANTIQUES, ask for Jon (Since 1979). Save BUYING OLDER ITEMS of every description, individually or in quantity, attic to basement, '60s and before. Bob, 314-852-9563/ 314-704-1838. Save