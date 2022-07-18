A married couple was discovered dead in their Des Peres home on Saturday, July 9, at 8:11 a.m., according to Des Peres police.
The department received a call to check a residence in the 1600 block of Dunmorr Drive. The caller believed a fire had occurred, though no active fire was visible.
Officers discovered evidence of a fire on the first floor of the residence and smoke damage throughout. Two elderly residents were found deceased — a female in the living room and a male in the dining room.
Initial investigation suggests the fire occurred overnight between Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. Prior to the call on July 9, the department did not receive any calls for service related to a fire or other emergency at the residence.
The cause of fire is unknown at this time, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.