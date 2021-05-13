Collins, Marlene (nee Grosswiler) passed peacefully on May 1, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Collins; mother of Dennis (Debbie), the late Michael, Jim (Janet) and Patricia; loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Marlene donated her body to SLU. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury on May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. Covid protocol to be followed. Service to be live streamed at stmike.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church.