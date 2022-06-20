The Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation Department invites the community to Markets and Music At Sunset the second Wednesday in July and August, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 Lindbergh Blvd.
• Wednesday, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m. — The Wild House Kats
• Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6 to 8 p.m. — Retro Band
Enjoy live music, cold drinks, craft vendors and food trucks, including The Fold Street Crepes. Visit sunset-hills.com/parks for more information.
Vendor spots are $25 per date. Contact drosen-huitt@sunset-hills.com for vendor information.