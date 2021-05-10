From custom furniture to casual designs and beautiful finds, Marketplace at The Abbey offers customers not only unique decor, but a truly unique shopping experience.
“In 2013, I decided to open a store where people could shop in a space that felt good!” said Marketplace at The Abbey owner Laura Wilson. “A place where they could wander and find beautiful items to make their house a home.”
Located at 10090 Manchester Road, Marketplace at The Abbey is a European lifestyle boutique offering the grandest in home furnishings, accents, florals and housewares, alongside realistic pieces that each tell a story. It also specializes in custom furniture made here in the United States.
Aside from handpicking and curating custom furniture, decor and one-of-a-kind gifts, The Marketplace at The Abbey also offers design services and a gift registry.
The trends in home decor are ever changing, and Wilson and her staff love staying on top of those trends, finding pieces to fit them and bringing them into the store for their customers.
“I love creating new and current spaces to feature our merchandise, and I love finding that special furniture piece or accessory that we build an entire vignette around,” Wilson said.
She also noted that Marketplace at The Abbey’s semi-annual sale for our CR Laine Custom Furniture line is fast approaching and will be held from June 1-30.
Customers say they love the warm, welcoming environment and perusing the beautiful spaces at Marketplace at The Abbey.
“We are so blessed and humbled because at least twice a week we hear, ‘This is my favorite store in town,’ or ‘This is my happy place,’” Wilson said.
“Home is truly a special place,” she added. “It’s where life happens and where your family’s story is written. Let us help you turn your house into a home with custom furnishings and beautiful finds.”
10090 Manchester Road • St. Louis • 314-965-1400