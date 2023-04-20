Corwin, Mark Stephen, born Aug. 22, 1994, has entered his heavenly home. Mark is survived by his father, David (Aimee) Corwin; his mother, Sharon Anderson (Gaines Desloge); and his siblings, David Jr., Hillary, and John “Jack” Corwin. He was the beloved nephew of Stephen (Martina) Anderson and Daniel Corwin; cousin of Giulia, Alessandro, and Isabella Anderson; grandson of James Corwin and his late grandparents, Marilyn Corwin, and Thurman and Thekla Anderson.
Mark began his life in Christ, while being baptized and attending Mary Queen of Peace in Webster Groves. He continued his Catholic education and faith, graduating from John F. Kennedy High School. Mark earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and he later joined the U.S. Army. Mark was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, and Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, prior to his honorable discharge.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his friends and his best friend, Speedy, his sweet and devoted dog. Mark never met a stranger and had extreme compassion for those in need. Mark had a gift for drawing and journaling. He enjoyed traveling, making new friends, and testing his cooking experiments on his family. Mark was brilliant beyond measure and loved to hold thought provoking conversations. His big brown eyes and beaming smile lit up every room he entered. Mark was loved by all those who knew him and will be missed beyond words.
Private Mass and burial. Donations can be made in Mark’s honor to Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Boy Scouts of America.