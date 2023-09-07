Munie, Mark Edward: Sept. 2, 1949 — Aug. 24, 2023, age 73. Mark Munie of Shrewsbury, Missouri, passed away Aug. 24, 2023, with family near.
He was an excellent HVAC engineer. While he later specialized in steam and hydronic boiler systems, he also contributed to the installation of ice rinks in our area including Enterprise Center.
Mark loved all sports but hockey was his passion. He carried his ideals of dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship through life. He enjoyed playing goalie and coaching youth hockey. As president of the Webster Groves Youth Hockey Association, he was instrumental in the movement to develop the now existing Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Brennan) Munie; sister, Missy Fish; daughter, Shannon Ellsworth Rogers (Wes); son, Ryan (Sarah) Munie; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass at St. Michael the Archangel in Shrewsbury on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Immediately following is Celebration of Life at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Mark Munie Memorial Foundation is appreciated. This will perpetuate Mark’s legacy benefiting student/ youth hockey athletes. To donate, contact MarkE@markmunie.com or send funds via Venmo @MarkMunieMemorialFoundation
Full obituary at Stlouiscremations.com/obituary-listings.