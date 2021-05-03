Mark Bernstein, managing director of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, has announced his retirement after helming the The Rep for more than 34 years.
Bernstein’s will retire on Jan. 1, 2022, and The Rep will conduct a national search to find a successor.
Under Bernstein’s leadership, The Rep built its national reputation as a home for great art and fiscal strength. During his tenure, he more than tripled the annual operating budget, and developed a rigorous roster of community stakeholders and donors. He also led The Rep’s endowment growth from half a million dollars to nearly $10 million.
“It has been a great honor to work alongside Mark Bernstein over the last two years,” Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif said. “His generosity and passion for our Rep family has left an indelible imprint on our theatre. We simply cannot express our gratitude to him for his leadership, his stewardship and his deep love for art which he brings to our theatre, our family and our community.”
Bernstein grew up 25 miles outside New York City, taking the train into the city to see Broadway shows. After graduating from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1983, he started his career in theatre management at the Philadelphia Drama Guild. Since moving from the East Coast, Bernstein has spent more than three decades in St. Louis. He began his career with The Rep in 1987.
“I have waited until the right time to decide to retire, and now that we have found a path forward with the theatre after COVID, and with the artistic direction of Hana, I feel confident that I am leaving The Rep in unbelievably capable hands,” said Bernstein. “I didn’t expect to stay for 34 years, but because of the art we have created here, the patrons, the St. Louis community, I never had the desire to leave.”
With more than 300 plays and musicals put on during his career at The Rep, a particular success Bernstein notes is the “Off Ramp” series that started in 2005.
“The St. Louis community truly understands the value of theatre,” said Bernstein. “I have no doubt that The Rep’s brightest years are ahead of us.”