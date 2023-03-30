McCoy, Mark Allen, born on July 5, 1964, in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on March 22, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly; and children Mark, Sarah, Benjamin and Madeline.
He is also survived by his brothers Tom (Elizebeth), David (Jennifer), and Bob (Loretta); his stepmother, Christina; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill; mother, Mary (Manning); and his father, Thomas Gerald Jr.
Mark grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, and was a member of St. Peter Parish. He graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School in 1982 and graduated from U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986. He later attended the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis and graduated in 1994.
A celebration of life will be held at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis on Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the Skip Viragh Center, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131.