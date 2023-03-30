Kilpatrick, Marjorie Hale (née McGinty), of Amelia Island, Florida, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Warner Center for Caring on March 21, 2023.
Marjorie was born on March 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a graduate of Normandy High School and attended Washington University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Marjorie was from a large, loving family and was the daughter of the late John and Glenella McGinty of St. Louis. She was the beloved and adored wife of the late H. Robert Kilpatrick. She is survived by her sons, David (Anna) Nunn of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jeff Nunn of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was the fun and sweet Gammy of Christopher Nunn; Joey (Rachael) Nunn; Michael Nunn; and Julia Nunn. She is also survived by stepchildren Carrie (Ron) Hogrebe, Bonnie (Steve) Breitbeil, Kevin (Tina) Kilpatrick, and Betsy (Phil) Haller; and step-grandchildren Kayla (Alex) Stuckel, Madelyn Hogrebe, Alicia Kilpatrick, Rebecca Hogrebe, and Frannie and Ethan Haller.
Marjorie was the beloved sister of Marilyn (the late W. Layton) Stewart of Kirkwood, Missouri; Maureen McGinty, of Mission, Kansas; the late John Edward McGinty (Sally) of Boston, Massachusetts; Melanie (Gary) Tate of Kirkwood, Missouri; and Melinda McGrath (Dick Moore) of Amelia Island. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
For over 40 years, Marjorie was with Huntleigh Securities, a financial services company, in Clayton, Missouri, as vice president, corporate secretary and financial advisor. Marjorie was a hot air balloon pilot and she, along with her husband, Bob, loved taking their friends and family for balloon rides. They spent many years participating in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Marjorie retired to Amelia Island in 2015, where she attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and was a member of Chapter JH, P.E.O. She enjoyed her daily walks, classes at the YMCA, trivia nights and especially socializing with her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. with visitation at 2 p.m. at Webster Groves Christian Church, St. Louis, Missouri. Special thanks to the Caregivers at The Lakeside Senior Living, Community Hospice and especially to caregiver and dear family friend, Susan Harlow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, or charity of your choice.
