Stout, Marjorie E. (Margie Bain), of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel M. Stout, formerly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; her parents, Wilburn S. Bain and Mary Schwartz Bain; and her brother, Charles Bain; all from Fornfelt, Missouri — now Scott City, Missouri.
She was the beloved mother of daughters Elisabeth Stout of St. Louis, Missouri, and Judith Stout of Spring Lake, Michigan, and son, Dr. Daniel M. Stout II of Pittsboro, North Carolina. She is survived by two granddaughters, Margo (Stout) Burns of Salida, Colorado, and Silva Beasley of Pittsboro; three grandsons, Daniel Hogan of Dallas, Texas, and Joshua and Jared Hogan of Spring Lake; and two great-grandchildren, Grady and Paige. She is also survived by two sisters: Mary Rogers and Karen Bain of Scott City. Other survivors include 10 nieces and nephews.
Margie was an active member of the Crime Watch program with the Kirkwood Police Department for over 20 years. She was a charter member of the Gateway Hot Wheelers Club started in 1987 and she was president of the Gateway Postcard Club for 12 years. Margie especially enjoyed bowling and the many friends she made over the years through league bowling. Until 2018, she was the secretary of the St. Ambrose Bowling League on The Hill. Margie loved Cardinal baseball games and traveling the world, and she appreciated the beauty of art, music and nature. She made friends wherever she went and will be missed by many.
There will be no viewing or service. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.