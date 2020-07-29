Weisenfels-Green, Marjorie Ann (nee: Hughes) died Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Weisenfels Jr. and Donald J. Green; dear mother of Charles W. “Chip”(Jane) Weisenfels III, John R. “Nip” (Tracey) Weisenfels, Kurt A. (Sally) Weisenfels and Kaye E. (Edward) Dement; dear mother-in-law of Barb J. Green; dear grandmother of Kristen (Jon) Thornbrugh, Kasey (Ken) Hammond, Kate (Clay) Hartman, Jay (Kelly) Weisenfels, Sara (Erik) Tversland, Melissa (Hunter) Puckett, Zach (Claire) Weisenfels, Allison (Paul) Ryan, Michael Dement, Connie Dement and the late Sean Weisenfels; dear great-grandmother of Hayden, Ian, Karsen, Lucy, Zoe, George, Jack, Mary, Abby, Luke, Grace, Lily and Holden.
Marjorie retired from Webster Groves High School as the school librarian. She was a member of the Webster Groves Garden Club and the Webster Groves Herb Society. She served as a Stephens minister and was a long-time member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Marje was a Welch Choir member due to her Welch heritage, and Marje was a member of CALICO (Computer Assisted Librarians Incorporated), an IT start-up company.
Private funeral services were held at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to deGreeff Hospice House, Webster Groves Presbyterian Church or Ronald McDonald House are appreciated. A Kutis Affton Chapel service.