Philips, Marion “Marny” (nee Ford), passed away at age 90 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Herman G. Philips and very loving friend of the late John Chupp; loving mother of Donald (Reinne) Philips, Richard Ford (Mary) Phillips, and Carol (James) Svihra; cherished grandmother of Whitney Megan Philips and Sydney Phillips; dear sister of Louise Ralph and the late Walter Ford; and dear aunt, cousin and friend.
She had retired as a teacher. She was active in church activities and was an advocate for educational opportunities for women. She was interested in playing bridge and reading a good book. She always remained a good mother for her children.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to NAMI St. Louis, 1810 Craig Rd. #124, St. Louis, MO 63146. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.