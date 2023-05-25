Cairns, Marion Huey, passed away on May 17, 2023. She was 94 years old.
Marion Grace Huey was born on a farm outside of Sparta, Illinois on June 8, 1928. After attending Randolph County public schools and graduating from Sparta High School, she attended and graduated from Monmouth College with a degree in history and a minor in English. She married Donald F. Cairns in 1950. She worked as a teacher in elementary and high schools until her son Douglas (Doug) was born in 1955. She established a strong record of public service from 1955-1976.
She was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives and served from 1977-1991. During her time in the legislature, she paved the way for women and other under-represented groups. She sponsored and supported important legislation for the environment, public schools, child advocacy, human rights, real estate reassessment abuses, and crime victim protection. She was a member of the National Federation of Republican Women. She was named Webster Groves Citizen of the Year in 1984, and Missouri Child Advocate of the Year 1985. She received service awards from St. Louis Council Child Abuse and Neglect (1987) and Citizens for Missouri Children (1990).
She was conferred honorary doctorates from Monmouth College (Doctor of Humane Letters), and from Webster University (Doctor of Laws), where she was the Commencement Speaker in 1989.
After serving in the legislature, she remained active in service to humanity. As a member of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, she developed and promoted the vision: “The Missouri Commission on Human Rights envisions a bias-free society that respects and protects the rights and freedoms of all individuals within the State of Missouri.” (Her words, 2001). She served on the Missouri Board of Curators for the University of Missouri System from 2003-2009.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church was the cornerstone for her faith and support during happy and hard times. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing, gardening, and antiquing. She enjoyed visiting her son Doug Cairns and his wife Valerie in Montana. She is survived by her son,Doug Cairns and his wife, Valerie; her brother, Robert (Bob) Huey; four nephews; and four nieces.
Marion made the world better, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date, likely late summer or early fall 2023.
Please share memories of Marion at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.