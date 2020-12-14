Let’s face it. This holiday season is like no other. The pandemic has been particularly hard on downtown main streets. Economists say we’re in uncharted territory.
Although the pandemic has slowed and hurt the holiday hustle and bustle across America, nothing has slowed down for watercolor artist Marilynne Bradley. The Webster Groves painter continues to support and chronicle local main streets that residents love.
“Webster Groves merchant districts have always been a favorite subject for me,” said Bradley. “There is a feeling of nostalgia when strolling our sidewalks filled with outdoor dining and window watching of the unique shops. ”
Bradley’s portraits of Old Webster are included in a new collection of her work entitled, “St. Louis in Watercolor.” The paintings are accompanied with words by Jennifer Grotpeter, a 25-year resident of Webster Groves and a graduate of Kirkwood High School.
In her narrative about Bradley’s Old Webster portraits, Grotpeter notes how the early suburb was once a string of independent commuter communities — Old Webster, Old Orchard, Webster Park, Tuxedo Park and Selma.
It took the dastardly shooting of a Chicago artist on Lee Avenue in 1896 for these locations to band together for security and incorporate into a new city. Today, Webster Groves is a premiere suburb and has been named the safest city in America by the National Council for Home Safety, according to Grotpeter.
Bradley doesn’t confine the Webster portraits in her new collection to the merchant areas. She also includes the Ozark Theatre, Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the classic Collegiate Gothic building at 470 E. Lockwood Ave. that anchors Webster University’s campus.
Grotpeter provides details of Webster University’s long history and the building of its headquarters on East Lockwood in 1916. Once the Loretto College and Academy of the Sisters of Loretto, today the institution is secular and global, attracting students from all corners of the world.
Those students frequent the city’s shopping districts and restaurants, including establishments clustered by the old Ozark Theatre. Dan Stevens, a graduate of Webster University, partnered with architect Tom Saunders 10 years ago to orchestrate an exterior restoration that brought the Ozark Theatre back as a beautiful event space.
Kirkwood In Water Colors
Bradley also brings her signature art skills to Kirkwood to paint locations such as the National Museum of Transportation, The Magic House and the city’s historic transportation asset for more than a century, the Kirkwood Train Station.
The Kirkwood Train Station is the focal point for this oldest, planned suburb west of the Mississippi River. Every time the station has needed a lift or been in danger of closing, citizens have rallied to save it.
The Magic House on South Kirkwood Road also gets the Bradley treatment. Started as a children’s museum in a 5,500-foot mansion built in 1901, The Magic House today has expanded and gives children access to creative arts and science experiments.
“It’s wonderful to see Magic House activities expand the minds of young participants,” said Bradley. “I’ve had the good fortune to teach creative art project classes using innovative techniques at the children’s museum.
“Art projects make one aware of one’s surroundings,” added Bradley. “One becomes very observant and curious about the world and nature. I paint every day and learn something new by experimenting with techniques and subject matter. Observation is the key.”
Bradley brings her powers of observation in the service of art to popular locations near Webster Groves and Kirkwood, including the renowned Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills and Grant’s Farm in Grantwood Village.
Laumeier Sculpture Park was born in 1976 with 40 sculptures by Ernest Trova on land donated to St. Louis County by Matilda Cramer Laumeier. In 1981, Alexander Lieberman added to the growing collection of sculptures with “The Way,” formed by 18 salvaged oil tanks painted a vivid cadmium red.
Bradley includes “The Way” in her book, “St. Louis in Watercolor.” Writer Grotpeter notes that depending on one’s imagination, “The Way” can be viewed as a falling, ruined temple or as a giant, broken toy. It has become the symbol of the outdoor sculpture park.
Beyond The Webster-Kirkwood Area
As a St. Louis book, Bradley expands her Webster Groves horizons to the entire region of the Gateway City. There are images of the 630-foot tall Arch, nearby Laclede’s Landing, the historic Lafayette Square and Soulard Market.
Watercolor paintings from “the very heart” of St. Louis — Forest Park — include the Saint Louis Zoo’s Flight Cage, The Muny, the Boathouse and the World’s Fair Pavilion. She also has many city restaurant scenes that, after the 2020 pandemic, will hopefully make a return and attract their loyal clientele.
“I have painted over 160 restaurant scenes in St. Louis,” said Bradley. “I also have always been interested in the history of the St. Louis area and began by painting scenes that were going to be torn down and lost to ‘progress.’ I wanted to preserve them in my watercolors and save them for posterity.”
Bradley recalled that her first job was as an architectural illustrator. She said she was “naive enough” to think she could bluff her way through it by learning on the job.
“I lasted in that job for six months, but I was able to teach myself how to paint,” said Bradley. “Watercolors were not considered a finished work at one time. They were just a sketch for future paintings in oils.”
Bradley participates in local art organizations, and gives programs and demonstrations. She was president of the St. Louis Artist Guild, and currently serves on the boards of the Webster Arts Foundation and the Webster Arts Commission.
“I also belong to national and international watercolor societies,” added Bradley.
Never one to take a rest, Bradley said she likes to do series paintings that cover different sites. She has her own sights set on locations along the Katy Trail and the Santa Fe Trail.
“Jennifer Grotpeter and I have many common St. Louis region interests,” said Bradley. “I like to paint and she likes to write — we make a good combination.”
The book, “St. Louis in Watercolor,” is available at local book stores and from Reedy Press. The book and signing event information can be found at reedypress.com.