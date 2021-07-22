Heidbrier, Marilyn “Lynn” Elaine (nee Gilworth) passed July 2, 2021.
Lynn helped many people throughout her life, and in that spirit of giving, she donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School in the hope that it would help others.
Lynn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Edward William Heidbrier, Jr. She was the dear mother of the late Kathleen E. (David) Reardon, Paul E. Heidbrier, Edward W. (Carol) Heidbrier, Gregory S. (Karen) Heidbrier, Mary (Kevin) Brown, Richard K. (Roxana) Heidbrier, Susan L. (Michael) Gawlak, Elizabeth A. (Gerry) Dolan, Christine L. Heidbrier, Margaret R. (John) Hanssler, Martha D. (Joe) Lesinski, and Julie A. Heidbrier. She was the loving sister of the late Albert Gilworth, the late Suzanne Kortis, the late David Gilworth, Nancy Lamere, and Beverly (Ben) Schwartz. Lynn was also preceded in death by one of her beloved granddaughters, Hannah Marie Mueller. She was our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and friend to many.
With such a large family, Lynn was destined to wear many hats. Her door was always open to anyone needing a warm meal, a kind word, or a place to stay. Beyond her role as wife, mother, and “step-in mother,” she was a friend, school volunteer, actress, La Machine demonstrator, chauffeur, mystery reader, theater lover, “army cook, and backgammon player too!”
Lynn’s family appreciates all the wonderful care that she received from her various caregivers, with special thanks to Anna Behnke, Judy McCarthy, Tanya Armstrong, and Senija Kadic for going above and beyond in their care of her.
If you would like to make a contribution in Lynn’s memory, please choose a charity of your choice or contribute to the St. Louis Zoo or the American Lung Association.
Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119. Celebration of Life to follow at the church. Live streaming available at stmike.org at 10 a.m.. Click “watch mass live.”