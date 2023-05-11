Combs, Marilyn J. Moore (nee Longest), member of Webster Groves Christian Church, passed May 4, 2023, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by Rev. William R. Moore and Albert C. Combs. She was the loving mother of Rev. Janet Moore, Dick Moore, Ann Moore (Huber), David Combs, Karen Combs (Lebb), and Phil Combs; grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of 12. Throughout her life she served the church, exhibiting a life of Christianity to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be made in the name of Marilyn Combs to Webster Groves Christian Church, 1320 W. Lockwood, Glendale, MO 63122.