Berglar, Marilyn D. “Lyn” (nee Boro), passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, Friday, March 24, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis (Ben) B. Berglar; loving mother of Peter Berglar and Laura (Joe) Tobey; dear Nonna to Justin (Kelsey) Tobey, Kelsey (Brian) Kistner, Brendan (Kayla) Tobey, Lydia Berglar, Daniel (Lizzy) Berglar, Joshua (Cassie) Berglar, and Abigail Berglar; and great-Nonna to Thea and Oliver Tobey and Baylee Berglar.
In addition to Ben, Lyn is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Josephine (Herb) Deelo, Frank (Sas) Boro, and Florence (Maury) Bernsen; sister-in-law Rosemary (Jack) Reyland; cherished friend Leo Bieser; and many other loved family members. Lyn will be remembered by many remaining nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Lyn was an active woman of strong faith and spirit. Her professional career included executive assistant to the president of the Federal Reserve Bank; and with her husband, co-founder and owner of Greentree Realty of Kirkwood, Missouri.
As a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Lyn volunteered in many ways. Her favorite and longest contribution was being part of the Baptismal Garment Sewing group. Her love for our city and attractions led her to years of volunteering with the St. Louis Convention and Visitor’s Commission throughout the community. Her favorite role was meeting and greeting visitors at the Forest Park Welcome Center.
Services: Friday, March 31, 2023, St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood. Visitation 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Lyn requested that you please consider a donation to the Vitae Foundation, viteafoundation.org.