Johnson, Marilee A. (nee Pauly), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 31, 2021, at the age of 93. Marilee was the beloved wife of 59 years of the late Don L. Johnson; dearest mom of Donna Lee (James) Willman and Deborah Ann Johnson; loving grandmother of Christian Stuart Emich; dear cousin and friend to everyone.
“Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Visitation was Monday, April 5, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In Marilee’s memory, donations may be made to The Holy Spirit Adoration (Pink) Sisters, 1438 E. Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.