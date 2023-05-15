The Kirkwood City Council on May 4 unanimously voted to give first-round approval to a special use permit for New Growth Horizon, a comprehensive marijuana dispensary proposed for 10855 Manchester Road, the former site of National Tire & Battery. The project will face a second and final vote at the May 18 council meeting.
The dispensary, which plans to convert one of the site’s existing service bays into a drive-through pickup area, would be Kirkwood’s first marijuana facility. Sight-proof and sound-mitigating fencing will be installed along the north and west property lines.
Jaimie Mansfield of the law firm Armstrong Teasdale, representing New Growth Horizon, said the business has never received a noise complaint at any of its drive-through facilities, and that its security plan exceeds the requirements of state regulations.
“This retail use is inherently quiet. Unlike the previous use at the site where vehicles were serviced with loud machines and equipment emanating from three service bays, New Growth Horizon has never received a complaint for excessive noise or other intrusive conduct,” said Mansfield. “Any preemptive denial to operate a permitted accessory drive-through use at this site would be based on unwarranted speculation about the patrons that would visit.”
Despite worries from residents aired at an April 20 public hearing, Mayor Tim Griffin said he supported the project.
“I think what has been proposed is good. It will not cause issues with traffic, noise or any of the other concerns we’ve heard,” Griffin said.
Following a motion by Council Member Liz Gibbons, who recommended the site close early on Sundays, New Growth Horizon’s hours of operation were changed. The new hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.