Arthur, MariJo. MariJo spent her youth on farmland in Kansas and in the hills around Lake of the Ozarks before moving to Glendale, Missouri, her home for over 50 years. An avid sports fan, MariJo was often overheard calling out “Go Cards, Go Blues, Go Chiefs, Go Jayhawks,” and of course, “Go Pioneers!” Her home was always decorated for the sports teams and holidays of each season.
MariJo raised her family in Glendale and found a very loving and supportive community there. She was preceded in death by her dearest and precious Katherine Olmstead and Katherine’s loving husband, Scott. MariJo celebrated her neighbors’ life achievements. She always made new friends on her walks through the neighborhood — especially with dogs and kids. Watching those kids grow up and then have kids of their own gave her so much joy!
In 2020, MariJo celebrated 20 years of surviving breast cancer. Her “breast cancer sisters” were always there for her. After beating breast cancer, MariJo put her walking habit to purpose and completed walking marathons in Arizona, Jamaica and here in St. Louis. Learn more about MariJo in this feature from The Kirkwood Call — “Sincerely, MariJo” — at tinyurl.com/2xu3n622.
MariJo worked at First Community Credit Union until 2017, and cared deeply for her coworkers and their families, celebrating the birthdays, anniversaries, and new babies of her colleagues, as she did with her neighborhood. MariJo was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2017 and vowed right then to fight as hard as she could. And she did! In her final days, she said she felt the love of the neighborhood surrounding her as she went out on her own terms — fighting to the very end.
Upon hearing of her passing, former neighbor Dana Dean shared her thoughts on MariJo: “Love thy neighbor. MariJo lived for those three little words with all the gusto in the world. Everyone knew MariJo and MariJo knew everyone. The garbage man, postal worker, the local newscasters, doctors, lawyers, grocery store workers, the list goes on. She didn’t just know them — she KNEW them. Their kids’ names, interests, where they went to church, who cut their hair, what wine they drank.
In many ways, MariJo lived a life of pain and suffering. She fought cancer not once but twice. She lost her daughter in a car accident and her son-in-law. The list goes on.
In many ways, MariJo lived a life of joy and giving. She wrote cards to dozens — probably hundreds is more accurate — of people every month. Greeting cards with stickers would arrive in the mailboxes of people she barely knew but someone knew so well. The post office was her addiction. Then there were the posters and balloons. She put them on the doorsteps of every child attending the first day of school. Every birth of a child. Babies were her love.
Don’t forget about the cookies. Using only the finest ingredients and tried and true recipes, her cookies were gifted to everyone on her street. Baking was her talent.
MariJo taught people what it’s like to be a community and what it’s like to open your door to others even when it feels uncomfortable. Now that she’s passed away, the house she lived in for 50 years will always be MariJo’s house. And this will always be MariJo’s neighborhood. Love thy neighbor. She certainly did.
Rest in Peace, MariJo. Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis at www.strayrescue.org.
There will be a Celebration of a Life Well Lived in June — with balloons and posters, of course.