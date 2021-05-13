Markowski, Marie Vlatkovich, 97, entered heaven on May 2, 2021, after suffering from a fractured tibia in March. She is survived by three sons: Jack (Patricia), Bob (Susie), and Tom (Kellye); seven grandchildren: Renee, John, Mike (Karen), Katie (Christo), Anna, Claira (Alex), and Aliy; three great-grandchildren: Austin, Sofia and Harry; her dear sister Emily (101); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie graduated from Webster College and worked as a dietician in St. Louis, where she met and married John Markowski. They had three sons, whom she raised in Affton after John’s untimely death in 1957. As a single parent, she worked as a remedial English teacher, attending night and weekend classes to receive a SLU masters degree in English. She taught 23 years at Southwest and Soldan High Schools. Her family marveled at her ability to correct their English mistakes!
During her 35 years of retirement, she spent many happy years focusing on family, friends, and volunteer activities. She was active in Webster University’s Alumni Association and received the Mary Elizabeth Newell award in 1985 for “loyalty, commitment and concern for Webster University.” She was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels, and OASIS Intergenerational Tutoring Program, and taught ESL classes. She loved traveling, attending plays, and going out to lunch with her many friends. At her 95th birthday party, she “held court” speaking to all her guests, remembering details from their lives.
Very intelligent, watching Jeopardy was not to be missed. When she stopped traveling, she would comment on her son Bob’s (Kirkwood) travel adventures, saying, “Oh, I’ve been there.” Quitting driving at 87, she remained in her Affton home, enjoying her friendly neighbors, until a slight stroke “allowed” her to move to Friendship Village. She enjoyed many activities there.
A funeral Mass was held May 8, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Please consider donations to The Sisters of Loretto Founders Endowed Scholarship Fund at Webster University, 470 East Lockwood Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119.