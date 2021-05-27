Nicholson, Marie ‘Elaine’ (nee Watson) was entered into rest Monday, May 24, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Earnest “Nick” Nicholson; dear mother of Anne (Michael) McGinnis and Beth (Adam) Roberts; dear grandmother of Grace and Alex, and Hannah and Isabel; dear sister of Grace Fuentes, Jerry Watson, John Watson, and the late Mary Alice “Mimi” Watson and Joseph Watson; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.
A Celebration of Life was held. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the International Myeloma Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.