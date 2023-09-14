Neville, Marie Cephas (nee McDevitt), born Jan. 12, 1950, died Sept. 1, 2023.
Marie grew up as the sixth of nine children. Marie attended Mercy High School, graduating in 1968. She attended college at UMSL when it was a new school. One of Marie’s favorite places at UMSL was the Neuman Center, where she met a group of great friends — people who last year celebrated 53 consecutive New Year’s Eves! It was through these friends, on the softball fields in Kirkwood that Marie met her husband, Steve. They had a very happy union for over 30 years, living in Shrewsbury the last 28 of those years.
Marie taught English at Bishop DuBourg High School for 34 years. She blended compassion and high expectations in a way that allowed her to meet and challenge students of all abilities, wherever they were, and to help them thrive. Marie would greet her class as “Men and women,” inviting them to see themselves as the young adults that she saw.
Her impact on those generations of students could be observed when she visited offices or grocery stores around the St. Louis area where former students would exclaim, “Miss McDevitt! or Mrs. Neville!” depending on the era when they knew her. Marie was beloved by colleagues, students and, notably, parents of students.
To be in her presence was to realize that life was more humorous, more adventurous, more blessed than we knew. We marveled at her telling of stories about friends, students, and family. With her beautiful smile, twinkling eyes, and ready laugh, Marie was always the best of company.
Marie’s descent into dementia was painful for all to watch. Dementia is a thief. That all of her considerable gifts — intelligence, empathy, good humor, and wit — were being stolen was a horrible fate for her, and a terrible process for us to witness. We are comforted by the fact that her passing was very peaceful. But all who loved Marie now have a hole in their lives.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen; daughters, Katherine (Sean) and Elizabeth (Noah); son, David (Susannah); grandson, Miles; and granddaughters, Rosie and Marissa.