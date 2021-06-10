Lucas, Marie C. (nee Muehlbauer), passed awayThursday, June 3, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late David A. Lucas Sr. for over 50 years; loving mother of David A. (Melanie) Lucas II; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
She was the former Scout Master and Scout Leader of Troop #360, North Glendale and New Horizon District.
A funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, 63123, was held Tuesday, June 8. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or Scout BSA appreciated.