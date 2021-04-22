Menolascino, Marian Elaine Fehlig, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 20, 1954. She married Michael Frank Menolascino in Union City, California, in 1978 and together they had six children.
The visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on Sunday, April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The celebration of life will be held at St. Gerard Majella, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63122, on Monday, April 26, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peters Cemetery.
If unable to attend, Mass will be live streamed on sgmparish.org.
See boppchapel.com for full obituary.